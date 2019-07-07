Twelve foreign firms barred from hiring Pakistani workforce

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has barred 12 foreign recruiting firms from hiring Pakistani workforce due to non-compliance of employment code, resulting into grave problems for the emigrants.

The Bureau, working under the auspices of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, had blacklisted 12 foreign recruiting companies during current year for not ensuring the promised jobs, timely and agreed salaries, besides issuance of fake visas, a top official from BEOE said.

The official said six recruitment agencies from Azerbaijan and three from Iraq and Oman, each, had been barred from recruiting Pakistani manpower after thorough examination of complaints received from the affectees and the country s Community Welfare Attaches.

The blacklisted firms included Shah International F/S LLC, Nazar Motors LLC, Lardak LLC, Ay Si Vi LLC, Arkuita LLC, Citizen Munawwar Latifi, Shirka Ardh Al-Muheet, Shirka Amwaj Ul-Bahar, Shirka Seeufue Ul-Badar, Catalyst Contract Trading Company Fourth Union Reconstruction LLC and Dar Ul Riyan International LLC – three Pakistan-based agencies including Ulfta Enterprises, Faith International operating in Rawalpindi and Al Wasio International, Lahore were also not allowed to run their businesses in the country.