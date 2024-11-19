Twelve personnel martyred in Bannu suicide attack: ISPR

F.P. Report

BANNU: At least twelve security personnel embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on check post in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the ISPR, Khwarij attempted to attack a Joint Check Post in MaliKhel area. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in martyrdom of twelve personnel including ten Soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary.

The ISPR in its statement stated that sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice.

The ISPR said security forces and law enforcement agencies are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. It said that sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

On November 17, security forces thwarted an attack on a check post in Shah-e-Mardan area of Balochistans’s Kalat District and killed six terrorists.

During exchange of fire, seven security personnel embraced martyrdom. “On night 15/16 November 2024, terrorists attempted to attack a security forces’ post in general area Shah-e-Mardan of Kalat District,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said that the security forces faught gallantly as a result of which six terrorists were killed while four of them “However, during intense exchange of fire, seven brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat. Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist found in the area,” the ISPR added.

The statement added that security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.