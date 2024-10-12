Twenty-five Afghans released from Iraqi prisons

KABUL (Ariana News): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has announced that 25 Afghan nationals have been released from prisons in Iraq. The ministry said in a statement that they were imprisoned in different provinces of Iraq for six months due to a lack of legal documents.

Based on the statement, the released prisoners returned to the country via Iran on Friday. After being registered at the Nimroz border officials, the individuals were introduced to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to receive assistance.