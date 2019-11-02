Twenty six people injured as bus falls into gorge in Abbotabad

F.P. Report

ABBOTABAD: At least twenty six people on Saturday got injured as a bus, they were travelling in, plunged into a gorge at Batangi Morr, Abbotabad.

According to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), a bus carrying students of a private school plunged into a ravine. The ill-fated bus was coming to Abbotabad from Nathiagali, when it met an accident.

The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

Earlier on August 12, at least five people had lost their lives and eight others got wounded after the passenger van they were travelling in fell into a ravine in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the van was going to Barawal area from Teemargara area in Lower Dir.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which it veered off the course and plunged into the ravine.

The injured were shifted to Dir Hospital where three of them were stated to be in precarious condition.