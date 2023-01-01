Twitter allows users to upload two-hour long videos

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: Elon Musk-owned Twitter has announced a new feature that will allow users of its Blue services to upload videos with maximum two hours’ length.

Mr Musk made the announcement on Twitter, stating: “Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!”.

The latest addition was widely appreciated by the users of the microblogging site where users could only upload a clip of few minutes.

In December last, Twitter had relaunched its subscription services, Twitter Blue, with $8/month fee on web or $11/month on iOS”

Features available for Blue users also include,

Longer Tweets

Creates Tweets, replies and Quotes up to 4,000 characters long.

Edit Tweet

Edit a Tweet up to 5 times within 30 minutes.

NFT Profile Pictures

Show your personal flair and set your profile picture to an NFT you own.

1080p video uploads

Share your favorite moments with 1080p (Full HD) video.

The company also announced that it has started accepting applications for grey checkmarks for eligible government and multilateral accounts.