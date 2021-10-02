Twitter appeals against court decision

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The social network Twitter has appealed against the decision of the Paris court , which previously ordered it to transfer documents describing its measures to combat hate on the Internet to public organizations, A-gence France-Presse repo-rts, citing Twitter lawyers.

According to a court source, a new hearing is scheduled for December 9th.

“Twitter has appealed against a Paris court ruling obliging it to hand over documents to associations detailing its measures to combat hate on the Internet,” the agency reported on Saturday.

In July, a French court ordered Twitter to hand over information about the means used to moderate hate content to six French civil society organizations within two months, according to the agency . These are the following organizations: Union of Jewish Students of France (UEJF), J’accuse (French for “I accuse”), SOS Racisme, SOS Homophobie, Intern-ational League Against Ra-cism and Anti-Semitism (Licra) and Movement Ag-ainst Racism and Frien-dship of Peoples (MRAP).