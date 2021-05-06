Twitter boots account mimicking Trump’s new blog

WASHINGTON (Monitoring Desk): Twitter has suspended an account replicating posts from former President Donald Trump’s new blog, saying it violated the company’s rules against ban evasion.

The incident shows that even after Trump’s suspension, Twitter is still having to make calls about his postings in other ways.

Fake Trump gets the boot: The account profile for @DJTDesk — an abbreviation for the former president’s new “From The Desk of Donald J. Trump” web page — was taken down after tweeting posts identical to his messages on the blog, according to screenshots tweeted by NBC News and other users. The account featured branding identical to Trump’s website, including the same profile picture and banner, according to the images.