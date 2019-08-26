Twitter rejects complaint against President Alvi’s tweet on Kashmir crisis

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Microblogging giant Twitter rejected a complaint it received against President Dr Arif Alvi’s account, where the Pakistani head of state has been vocal against India’s ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari shared a screenshot of an email received by President Alvi from Twitter, in which the company said it had received a complaint against his account regarding a tweet highlighting India’s violations in occupied Kashmir.

Twitter, however, “could not identify any violations of its rules or applicable law,” the company said, adding that it did not take any action accordingly.

“Twitter has really gone too far in becoming mouthpiece of the Rogue Modi govt! They sent a notice to our President! In bad taste and simply ridiculous,” Mazari captioned the screenshot.

On August 5, Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government revoked the autonomy of the Muslim-majority territory where tens of thousands of people have been martyred in an uprising against Indian occupation since 1989.

New Delhi sent reinforcements to the estimated half a million troops already stationed in occupied Kashmir, cut phone lines and the internet, placed severe restrictions on movement and arrested thousands, according to multiple sources.

India says no civilian has died from police action since August 5.

But residents have said at least three people have been martyred, including a young mother who choked after police fired tear-gas canisters into her home.

Multiple hospital sources have told AFP at least 100 people had been hurt during the lockdown, some with firearm injuries.