Twitter suspends Iran’s Khamenei account

CALIFORNIA (Sputnik): The apparent crackdown comes following the permaban on outgoing US President Donald Trump earlier in the month, with Trump accused of “inciting” violence at the Capitol on 6 January.

@khamenei_site, one of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Twitter acccounts, has been suspended after he posted a rendered image of Trump playing golf as a bomber flies overhead to ‘avenge’ the death of Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Clicking on the profile leads users to a notice reading “Account suspended: Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.” The notice is idential to that given to President Donald Trump after he was thrown off the social media platform earlier this month.

Iranian news agency Tasnim, which also shared the image posted by Khamenei, saw its tweet about the story deleted, but its accounts remain active.

Khamenei’s @khamenei_ir account, which did not appear to post the offending image, remains untouched as of this writing, with its last post published on 18 January.