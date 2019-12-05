Twitter suspends Pakistani user’s accounts without assigning any reason

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The micro-blogging website, Twitter, has suspended many accounts of Pakistani users without assigning any reasons and prior notice.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reacted upon the action, saying that the latest step of the Twitter administration was taken against the principles of freedom of expression.

The authority asked social media consumers to report the complaints regarding the suspension of their accounts on its official website, content-complaint@pta.gov.pk. The spokesperson added that PTA will raise the matter for the accounts’ suspension with the Twitter administration soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and Twitter administration had reached an agreement in October over the issue of accounts’ suspension over echoing the voice of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

The agreement will make an end to the Indian monopoly on the social media platform as the Twitter administration agreed for not unilaterally suspending or terminating the accounts of Pakistani users in future.

National Information Technology Board (NITB) chief executive officer Sabahat Ali Shah and Twitter high-level officials held talks over the move which is tantamount to suppressing the freedom of voice of Pakistanis just after the illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

A detailed meeting was held between the NITB CEO and the higher officials of the social media website in the United States which led to the agreement that ended the unilateral blockage of accounts.

A large number of Twitter accounts were suspended by the website’s administration just after Pakistanis expressed solidarity with innocent Kashmiris.