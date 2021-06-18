Twitter’s India woes worsen as police summon chief over viral video

LUCKNOW (Reuters): Police in India have summoned Twitter’s prime official within the nation to reply allegations that the U.S. agency did not cease the unfold of a video that allegedly incited “hate and enmity” between Hindu and Muslim communities.

An official police discover, seen by Reuters, confirmed a case had been registered in Ghaziabad in northern Uttar Pradesh state over a video of some males, apparently Hindu, beating an aged man believed to be a Muslim and slicing his beard.

The police report names Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), its native unit and 7 others for his or her alleged roles in disseminating a video that was deemed insulting to non secular beliefs and inflicting public mischief in a state with a protracted, bloody historical past of communal violence.

The controversy comes simply as India’s federal authorities is locking horns with Twitter over non-compliance with new IT rules, which have raised doubts whether or not the platform would proceed to take pleasure in safety towards authorized legal responsibility for user-generated co-ntent material. The brand n-ew guidelines grew to bec-ome efficient in late Might.

In a discover dated Thursday, Ghaziabad police wrote to Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari to look earlier than officers inside seven days of the receipt of the summons.

“Some folks used their Twitter handles to unfold hatred and enmity within the society and Twitter didn’t take cognisance,” stated the discover, which was reviewed by Reuters.

“Writings and works which promoted enmity and affected concord between totally different communities within the nation and the state had been inspired and such anti-society messages had been allowed to go viral.”

Twitter declined to rem-ark, and Maheshwari didn’t reply to a request for remark.

IT minister Ravi Prasad lashed out at Twitter this w-eek for the Ghaziabad incident, saying its failure to behave was “perplexing.”