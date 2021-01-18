Two active terrorists of TTP killed by Security Forces

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Two active terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) belonging to “Sajna Group” have been neutralized on Monday by the armed forces.

According to the press release of ISPR, the Security Forces killed two active terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Sajna Group in the midst of intense exchange of fire in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO).

The operation took place in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition to this, the press release of ISPR mentioned the names stating that, the two terrorists namely Usman Ali and Waheed Lashtai were killed while one got injured and was therefore seized during intense fire.

While providing more elaboration over the matter, the ISPR statement added that terrorist Usman was also involved in attack on security forces on October 14, 2020 in which Captain Umer Cheema, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and three Soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while four were injured.

It added that the killed terrorists were active members of TTP Sajna group.