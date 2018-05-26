Two Afghan security personnel killed Khost shooting

Monitoring Desk

KHOST: Khost Police Chief Akhtar Mohammad Noorzai has confirmed that at least two security personnel were killed on Saturday morning when gunmen attacked a voter registration center in Mandozayi district of Khost province on Saturday morning.

He informed the Afghan media that around 11am two gunmen in burqas shot one police soldier and an ANA soldier who were doing duty at center, in a result both the soldiers died on the spot and the criminals managed to escape after committing the crime.

So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes after seventeen people were killed and 33 others wounded when a mine went off inside an election-related facility in Khost province last month.

Advertisements