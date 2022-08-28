‘Two aircrafts with relief goods from Turkiye to arrive today’

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that two aircrafts from Turkiye carrying relief goods would arrive in Karachi on Monday (tomorrow).

“The Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi will hand over the relief goods to the Pakistani authorities at the airport tomorrow morning,” she said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The relief goods included tents, medicines and other items, the minister added.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the devastation caused by flood in the country in a telephonic conversation on Saturday (yesterday).

Marriyum said more relief goods were also expected from Turkiye.

