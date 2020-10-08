Two and a half-year-old Zainab raped, killed in Charsadda

F.P. Report

CHARSADDA: Another Zainab fell prey to monsters as the two-and-a-half-year-old girl was raped and killed in Charsadda, on Thursday.

The horrific incident came to light as police said the body of the little girl who had gone missing Wednesday, was found from fields. Later, a medical board confirmed that she was raped. Moreover, the report also revealed that her body had torture marks and she was stabbed multiple times.

As a routine matter after such gruesome acts, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has taken notice of the issue and directed the officials to arrest the culprits immediately.

It is the latest addition to the series of horrendous acts reported in the country where children, especially girls, are raped and killed. The Charsadda District Police Officer (DPO) said the culprit involved in the rape and murder has not yet been arrested.

“We are keeping police action secret,” he added. Although such cases are sadly a common feature of our society, the rape and murder of five-year-old Marwah in Karachi last month received international attention.

Her torched body was found from a trash heap in the Old Sabzi Mandi area where she had gone missing two days earlier after leaving her house to buy cookies from a nearby store. With the motorway gang-rape case still unresolved, there are some serious questions about the government in this scenario.

In a recent report published by an Islamabad-based non-governmental organisation, it is said that child sexual abuse and rapes soared in Pakistan during since coronavirus outbreak.

The report pointed out that 119 cases of child sexual abuse were reported in January-March, which increased to 576 during April-June, representing an increase of almost 400 percent.

Same is the case with violence against women also increased to 495 from 43 cases, registering a spike of over 800 percent Meanwhile, the rape cases swelled to 250 from 65 making a spiral of over 250 period.