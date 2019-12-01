Two army officers injured in Indian fire along LoC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Two military officers of the Pakistan Army sustained injuries while responding to Indian troops’s unprovoked fire in Rakhchikri, Rawalakot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday..

According to the military’s media wing, the Indian soldiers’ violation was “effectively responded”.

“Indian Army’s unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri, Rawalakot Sector along LoC. Mortar rounds fired on [a] Pakistani Post. Indian fire effectively responded. During exchange of fire two officers of Pakistan Army got injured,” said Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet.

Earlier in October, nine Indian soldiers were killed and several others injured in retaliatory fire by Pakistani troops to its ceasefire violations along the LoC.

Indian violations along LoC have witnessed a surge since New Delhi revoked the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir on August 5 and deployed thousands of additional troops to head off protests against its illegal action, besides imposing severe restrictions including curfew and communication blockade.