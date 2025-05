F.P. Report

MANSEHRA: Two children drowned while taking bath in a canal in Mansehra in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

The incident took place in Hamsharian Dubbi village where two children, who had come to the village to attend the marriage ceremony, drowned in a canal in the jurisdiction of Khaki Police Station in Manshera.

The victims identified as Adam Noor (10) and Khazeem (12) were shifted to nearby hospital for legal formalities.