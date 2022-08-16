Two cops on polio duty martyred in Tank attack

F.P. Report

TANK: Two police personnel — deployed on polio campaign duty — were martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank when unidentified men opened fire at them. The incident happened in Kot Azam, Tank district.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on a polio team in Tank, saying the enemies of the health of the nation’s young generation would be strongly dealt with. He expressed sympathies with the policemen who lost lives in the line of duty and said the nation paid tribute to the great sacrifices rendered by police.

PM Shehbaz said those involved in the attacks on the polio team wanted to make the children of the country suffer from disabilities due to the crippling disease. He vowed to eliminate the persons pursuing such agenda and nefarious designs against the young generation.

