KANDAHAR (Khaama Press): Two engineers from the operation department of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), according to the company officials, died in a car accident on the Kandahar-Helmand highway, in southern Afghanistan.

According to DABS, the incident, which resulted in death of the company’s engineers, Nawid Ahmad Faizy and Raaz Uddin Oryakhail, took place on June 24.

These engineers have reportedly been working on the Kajaki Dam, which is one of the two main hydroelectric power dams in Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, for a month and a half.

The operational engineers were on their way home from work when the incident took place, according to DABS.

The engineers from the operation’s department were laid to rest in their ancestral graveyard after having their funeral attended by DABS management staff and leadership, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat tweeted.

Related