Two-day free digital marketing training held

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Frontier Corps North conducted a two-day free digital marketing training in Khyber district. Youth of Khyber district were given training on the use of social media, Facebook and Instagram marketing, social media designing, video editing and freelancing.

A large number of youth from Khyber district participated in the two-day free training. The youth participating in the training thanked Frontier Corps North and said that with such training the youth of the area could easily create employment opportunities for themselves. They demanded that such training be continued in future so that the youth could benefit from it.

