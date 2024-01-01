Two days into Lebanon ceasefire, Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel

DUBAI (AFP): Yemen’s Houthis will keep up their attacks on Israel, their leader said on Thursday, two days into a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“The operations from the Yemeni front to support the Palestinian people with missiles and drones towards the Israeli enemy are continuing,” Abdulmalik al-Houthi said on al-Masirah TV channel.

Yemen’s Houthis, part of Iran’s “axis of resistance” against Israel and the United States, have periodically fired drones and missiles at Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

The Houthis have also waged a harassment campaign against shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden during the Gaza war, severely disrupting the vital trade route.

“I hope everyone in the army and among the people is aware of our responsibility, and with God’s help will do more… against the Israeli enemy,” al-Houthi said.

“We at the Yemeni front are doing our utmost to support the Palestinian people,” he added.