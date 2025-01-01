Two dead, dozens injured as bridge collapses, bus crashes into river in Peru

LIMA (AFP): A double-decker bus and a car crashed into a river when a bridge collapsed in northern Peru Friday, killing at least two people and injuring dozens, authorities said.

The bus was transporting more than 50 passengers when the 60-meter (197-foot) long bridge it was crossing near Chancay gave in “due to a structural failure,” according to disaster management official Cecilia Martino.

The problem appears to have been with the central pillar of the bridge constructed in the 1960s on the Panamerican Highway.

The bus was headed for the capital Lima from the port city of Chimbote some 400 kilometers (250 miles) to the north.

The bodies of the bus driver and a passenger have been retrieved, and 41 people were rushed to hospital.

The Andean country has a high incidence of bus crashes, with 3,138 deaths recorded in traffic accidents in 2023, according to the Ministry of Transport and Communications.