Two dead, including Dubai-based chef, after separate attacks at Notting Hill Carnival

LONDON (AFP): UK police said Saturday two people had died after they were attacked in separate incidents at or near last weekend’s Notting Hill Carnival, one of the world’s largest street festivals.

The victims — a mother who was at the annual west London event with her young child, and a chef who previously worked under culinary celebrity Gordon Ramsay — had been in hospital since the attacks.

London’s Metropolitan Police have charged two people suspected of carrying out each assault.

The force revealed earlier this week that eight people were stabbed and hundreds arrested during the celebration of British Afro-Caribbean culture, held each year on the streets of Notting Hill and surrounding districts.

Cher Maximen, 32, was stabbed in the groin in broad daylight last Sunday after she tried to intervene in a fight that erupted. She died on Saturday morning.

She had been attending with her three-year-old daughter and other family and friends.

A London court remanded a 20-year-old man in custody Wednesday after he was charged with her attempted murder. The Met said that charge would now be “reviewed” by prosecutors following Maximen’s death.

Separately, chef Mussie Imnetu died late Friday after he was found unconscious late Monday with a head injury outside a west London restaurant which was busy with carnival-goers.

The Sweden-born 41-year-old had been visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lives and works, but is not believed to have been at the carnival, according to police.

A 31-year-old appeared in court Friday charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent but that charge will also now be reviewed, police said.

“Carnival is about bringing people together in a positive celebration,” Met Commander Charmain Brenyah said in a statement.

“That it has ended with the tragic loss of life, among other incidents of serious violence, will sadden everyone involved.”