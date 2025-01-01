Two dead, seven injured in Quetta blast

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least two people were killed while seven others sustained injuries in a powerful blast in Quetta.

According to police, the tragic incident took place near Killi Mangla area and it targeted tribal leader Abdul Salam Bazai.

As many as seven people were initially reported injured in the explosion, which police believe was a targeted attack.

Among the deceased are tribal leader Abdul Salam Bazai and his brother Abdul Nafay Bazai.

The rescue teams reached the site shortly after the explosion.

All the injured and deceased were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital.

Police have cordoned off the area and started collecting the evidence to determine the nature of the blast.

A day earlier, the tragic terror attack hit Surab district of Balochistan as militant from the group “Fitna-tul-Hidustan” stormed the city on motorcycles, targeting soft spots like a bank and government officer’s residence.

Around 20 to 30 terrorists attacked the market, roughed up women and children, and looted the bank.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Hidayatullah Baloch stood his ground and was martyred in action in order to save the civilians.

As soon as FC forces arrived, the attackers fled the scene.