Two FC soldiers martyred in D I Khan

F.P. Report

D I KHAN: A Frontier Constabulary (FC) vehicle came under terrorist attack within the jurisdiction of Dera Ismail Khan’s Daraban police station on Tuesday.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, two brave FC soldiers embraced martyrdom, while four others sustained injuries during the terrorist attack. The martyrs were identified as Sepoy Sher Rehman and Sepoy Syed Ameen. The statement further added that the FC soldiers valiantly fought against the Khwarji terrorist attack.

Sepoy Sher Rehman hailed from South Waziristan, while Sepoy Syed Ameen was from Gadoon, Swabi. The injured soldiers Havaldar Imtiaz, Sepoy Muhib Shah, Sepoy Sahib Din, and Sepoy Fazal Kareem have been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The Frontier Constabulary remains resolute in its mission to thwart the malicious intentions of terrorists. The sacrifices of FC soldiers exemplify the unwavering commitment in the fight against terrorist,” said the Ministry of Interior spokesperson.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan targeting a convoy of Frontier Constabulary (FC). The prime minister paid tribute to the FC official martyred in the attack and prayed for the elevation of his rank in paradise and patience for the bereaved family, according to a PM Office press release.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical care to the injured FC officers and personnel and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the FC force for maintaining peace in the country.