Two fundraising Americas: Biden edge comes from $100,000+ earners

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden has collected more money than President Trump on all but two days in the last two months, according to a New York Times analysis of $1.8 billion donated by 7.6 million people since April.

The data reveals when Biden decisively overtook Trump in the money race — the day Sen. Kamala Harris joined the ticket.

Under Trump, “Republicans have hemorrhaged support from white voters with college degrees … The fund-raising data suggests that erosion is not only harming the party’s electoral prospects but also its economic bottom line,” per the Times.

“In ZIP codes with a median household income of at least $100,000, Mr. Biden smashed Mr. Trump in fund-raising, $486 million to only $167 million — accounting for almost his entire financial edge.”

“In the rest of the country, the two were knotted closely together.”

Courtesy: (Axios)