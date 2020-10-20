Two German Nationals accused for “acting commercially for the secret service of Russia”

F.P Report

BERLIN: Two German nationals have been suspected of selling machinery to a Russian state-owned armaments group. It being said that, this Russian state-owned armaments group manufactures missile systems for the Russian army. According to the reports, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office (GBA) informed on Tuesday that it has registered charges against the men, identified as Alexander S. and Alexander O. under German privacy laws, for allegedly “acting commercially for the secret service of a foreign power”.

As per sources, Alexander S., who was arrested din February, is charged with selling machine tools for around 8 million euros ($9.4 million) to a state-owned armaments group that manufactures missile systems for the Russian army in the period from Jan. 2016 to Jan. 2018. On the other hand, reports revealed that Alexander S. exported the tools to Russia in seven deliveries and tricked Germany’s export control authorities by specifying sham recipients and forged end-use certificates.

They did not give details of the tools. In addition to this, the other men charged named Alexander O. is charged with assisting Alexander S. by maintaining contacts with the recipients of the deliveries, receiving commission payments, and being present when the transactions were discussed. Alexander O. is still at large, the GBA said. ($1 = 0.85 euros)

The accusation comes after the rising tensions between Germany and Russia following the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. On the Navalny case, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also demanded explanation from Moscow. Tension is heating up between Russian and the Europe, as European Union’s has also imposed sanctions on Russia. Additionally, The European Union imposed a ban on selling and exporting so-called dual-use goods that may be intended in whole or part for military purposes, to Russia in 2014 due to its involvement in the war in Ukraine.