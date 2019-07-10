Two Iranian forces arrested in Farah: Official

FARAH (TOLO News): An Iranian officer and a soldier who illegally entered the border towards Afghanistan were arrested by Afghan Border Police in the western province of Farah, a spokesman for provincial governor, Ghulam Farooq Barikzai, said.

The Iranian officer and soldier are in border forces custody, Barikzai said.

Barakzai told TOLOnews that one military vehicle and a PK machine gun were sized from the Iranian forces.

He said an investigation has started into the case.

According to officials, the Iranian officer and solider entered border district Lash Wa Juwayn.