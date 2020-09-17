Two killed, 12 wounded in Takhar explosion

TAKHAR (Agencies): At least two civilians were killed and 12 were wounded in a blast from an IED in Kalafgan district of Takhar province, police said.

According to the police the IED was placed in a motorbike and the blast happened in Kalafgan city of the Kafalgan district.

According to the police, following the IED blast, several gas cylinders detonated in the area and damaged surrounding shops.

Police said that according to the preliminary investigations, the target was General Khair Mohammad Temor, the former Takhar police chief who was passing the area.

Police said that Temor survived the attack.

So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast.