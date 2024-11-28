Two killed, 14 injured as bus overturns in Sargodha

F.P. Report

SARGODHA : At least two persons were killed and 14 other sustained injuries when a bus overturned in Sargodha in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Faisalabad Road in Mitha Masoom area of Sargodha where a bus, on its way from Faisalabad to Bannu, overturned due to over-speeding, killing two persons on the spot and injuring 14 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Rescue sources informed that several injured were in critical condition.