Two killed as speeding truck hit bike

Hafiz Aziz-ur-Rehman

HAFIZABAD: Two persons were killed when a speeding mini truck knocked down their bike on Sugar Mills road near ChakChatha.

According rescue source, 20-year-old Rizwan and 35-year-old Mazhar of QilaTek Singh village were on way to Hafizabad on a bike and when they reached near ChakChatha a mini truck hit the bike as a result of which Rizwan died on-the-spot while Mazhar sustained fatal injuries and was shifted to the Trauma Centre where he also died. The truck driver fled away after the mishap. The police have registered a case and are investigating.