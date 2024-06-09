Two killed by Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk and Kherson, Russia says

MOSCOW (Reuters) : Two civilians were killed in Ukrainian attacks on Russian-controlled areas of eastern and southern Ukraine, Moscow-installed officials there said on Sunday.

One man was killed and a woman wounded by artillery fire that hit the town of Nova Maiachka in the southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, its pro-Russian governor, wrote on Telegram.

Another man was killed in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine by an explosive dropped from a drone, according to Alexei Kulemzin, the city’s Russian-installed mayor.

Reuters could not independently verify the incidents.

At least 25 civilians were killed on Friday in two separate attacks in the Russian-held part of the Kherson region and city of Luhansk — which Russian-installed officials blamed on Ukrainian forces.

Russia’s own attacks in Ukraine have killed many thousands of Ukrainian civilians since tens of thousands of Russian troops invaded the neighboring country in 2022. The war is now well into its third year.