Two killed in police checkpoint attack

F.P. Report

BARA: Two persons including a police official and a civilian were martyred when unknown armed persons, riding on motorcycle opened fire on a police checkpoint here in Arjali Nadi, Shalobar area of subdivision Bara, district Khyber on Saturday.

Station Home Officer (SHO) Bara police station Swalzer Khan Afridi while confirming the incident said that undisclosed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate firing at the check post killing a police official and a cook on the spot and successfully managed to escape. Immediately after the mishap, the reinforcement of the police and officials of other security agencies rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and shifted the bodies to a health center for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as police troop Said Kareem and cook Abdur Rehman of Shalobar tribe. According to the SHO, Bara they collected evidence from the spot and began an investigation to trace the culprits soon. Certain fatal attacks on police have been filed in the recent past in Bara. On April 21, 2022 Ajab Talab police station was targeted by unknown armed culprit as a result five persons including an official of Intelligence Bureau were killed.

In the same way a police soldier, identified as Qowat Khan was shot and killed by unknown armed persons at Shalobar Square, Bara on June 20, 2022. As per details of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department more than 1505 police officials have lost their lives in target killing, bomb blasts, suicide attacks etc. in last 21 years.