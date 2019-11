F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: At least two people were shot dead and two others injured in firing by unknown armed men in Peshawar, on Thursday.

Officials of Rescue 1122 told media that firing took place near Nagman Bridge, in Peshawar, which resulted in the death of two and bullet injuries to two others.

The injured were moved to the nearby medical facility. The cause behind the firing incident could not be ascertained.