Two martyred, 11 injured in Qila Abdullah explosion

F.P. Report

QILA ABDULLAH: A a car bomb exploded near the Frontier Corps (FC) fort in the Gulistan area of Qila Abdullah district, in a crowded market as a result, two people were martyred and 11 sustained injuries.

Immediately after the blast, intense firing broke out in the area. The Qila Abdullah deputy commissioner had confirmed the explosion and stated that the bomb had been planted in a vehicle, which had been parked in a busy market near the FC camp.

According to Riaz Khan Dawar, personnel of the FC and other security forces remained unharmed in the explosion. The injured included civilians, who were taken to a nearby hospital without delay.

Following the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Intermittent gunfire also continued after the explosion, which caused panic among local residents.

In a separate incident, unidentified armed men attacked the FC Qila Gulistan post with hand grenades. FC personnel responded immediately, killing two terrorists in retaliation.

According to the FC Balochistan spokesperson, an exchange of fire continued between the terrorists and security forces for a brief period.

Officials said the situation around the FC Qila Gulistan post had been brought under control, and full alert had been maintained in the area to prevent any further untoward incidents.

It is worth noting that there has been a recent surge in terrorist activities in Balochistan. Security forces are currently active to counter the threat. Investigations into the incident remain ongoing, and no group has claimed responsibility so far.