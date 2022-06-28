Environment

Two men missing in floods in northwest Turkey

36 mins ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

ISTANBUL (AP): Two people were missing after heavy rains and floods hit northwestern Turkey.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday that one of the missing men is a digger operator who was swept away by floods in Duzce province and the other a resident in a village in Kastamonu province.

Heavy rains affecting six provinces, caused rivers to overflow and bridges to collapse Monday. Authorities evacuated stranded locals and said a potentially deadly disaster was averted because residents followed meteorological warnings.

Floods in three northwestern Turkish provinces last August killed 82 people.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply