TOKYO (RIA Novosti): More than 2 million households in Japan, including over 700,000 in Tokyo, were left without power after a powerful earthquake in the northeast of the country, according to data from energy company TEPCO.

In particular, power outages were recorded in approximately 2.099 million households throughout the country, of which 703.3 thousand were in Tokyo, 218 thousand in Chiba prefecture, 307 thousand in Kanagawa prefecture, 298 thousand in Saitama prefecture.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 occurred on Wednesday at 23.36 in the northeast of Japan in the Pacific Ocean near Fukushima Prefecture, the country’s main meteorological department said. A tsunami threat has been declared. The hearth lay at a depth of 60 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in the prefectures of the northeast and north of Japan. Strong undulating shocks were felt in the capital of Japan. Information about casualties and destruction is not yet available.

Related