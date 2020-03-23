Two more die as number of coronavirus cases surge to 799 in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Dr Usama Riaz, who played a vital role in screening suspected patients in the region, has passed away as number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 799.

A statement issued by Gilgit-Baltistan Information Department stated with great grief that Dr. Usama Riaz Jam, who played a leading role in Gilgit-Baltistan’s fight against coronavirus, has passed away. The martyr will be given status of a national hero.

Spokesperson of Balochistan government has confirmed first death of the province. 65-year-old Muhammad Ali, who was resident of Alamdar Road, was receiving treatment at Sheikh Zaid Hospital from four days.

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged to 799 as 352 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 104 in Balochistan, 225 in Punjab, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 71 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 11 in Islamabad and one in Azad Kashmir.

Punjab Confirms 73 new cases, provincial tally rises to 225

Spokesperson of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has confirmed 225 cases in the province.

According to details, out of 225 cases 153 are Zaireen, 36 in Lahore, four in Gujranwala, three each in Gujrat and Jehlum, two in Rawalpindi and one patient is in Multan.

Please stay indoors and stay safe. We owe this to ourselves and our loved ones.

Sindh and GB impose lockdowns as number of cases rise

Sindh government has imposed lockdown in the province from Sunday night after the number of coronavirus cases surged to 352.

According to details, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that during the lockdown, grocery and medical stores would remain open.

Following the footsteps of Sindh government, Gilgit-Baltistan government has also imposed lockdown in the province from 12:00am tonight in wake of the spread of coronavirus pandemic as provincial tally rises to 71.

Addressing a press conference in Chitral on Sunday, Gilgit-Baltistan Law Minister Aurangzeb Khan said that the province will be locked down from midnight (tonight) for an indefinite period.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, while addressing the nation, has said that complete lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus will badly affect the livelihood of poverty-stricken people as Pakistan donot have enough resources to provide free food to the people at their homes.

Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab govts seek Army s assistance

Balochistan government has written a letter for giving civil authority to the army under Article 245 in order to curb the spread of the virus.

On the other hand, the Sindh government has requested the federation to send army soldiers for the help of civil administration under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in imposing lockdown.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) has also decided to contact Pakistan Army for assistance and vowed to use all the resources for saving the lives of people from coronavirus.