Two more independent members to join PTI today, claims Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that two more independent candidates are ready to join the Imran Khan-led party.

Chaudhry said this while addressing to media persons on Monday. While talking to news channel, Fawad Chaudhry said that fifteen independent MPAs-elect have already joined our party in Punjab.

He claimed that the party now has a majority with 182 seats in the Punjab Assembly and adding that the party have also 165 support, and will easily form next government in Punjab and center.

The Imran Khan-led party had officially won 123 seats in the Punjab Assembly while PML-N had secured 129 during the July 25 polls.

PTI is in a position to form a coalition government not only in the centre but also in three provinces of the country — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.

The party officially bagged 116 general seats of NA in the 2018 General Election. However, the party spokesperson claimed that the number of MNAs-elect belonging to or supporting the PTI had reached 165 with the support of independents and allied parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

However, for a simple majority in NA, 172 members are required and the party has to give up its six NA seats as three of its leaders contested elections from more than one seat.

Party chief Imran contested polls from five constituencies and has to vacate his four seats while Ghulam Sarwar Khan of Taxila and retired Maj Tahir Sadiq have won two seats and have to vacate one seat each.

Further, former KP CM Pervez Khattak has won one each seat of NA and KP Assembly and PTI has to decide whether he will vacate his national or provincial assembly seat.

The PML-Q, an ally of the PTI, has four NA seats but two of them have been won by its president Pervez Elahi, who has to vacate one of the seats.

