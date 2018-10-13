Two more infants succumb to malnutrition in Tharparkar

F.P. Report

THARPARKAR: As many as two more infants succumbed to malnutrition in the past 24 hours in Tharparkar area of Sindh province.

Sindh Health Department told private news channel that the deaths took place at Civil Hospital, Mithhi with the children being aged five and eight-days old.

The recent death of two children has taken the death toll in Tharparker to 17 for this month and 493 for the year.

According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

