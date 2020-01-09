Two more polio cases detected in KP

F.P. Report.

PESHAWAR: Two more polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as the total number has surged to 91 in the province, on Thursday.

KP’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio told that two-year-old boy from Dera Ismail Khan and nine-month-old girl from Lakki Marwat’s tehsil Sari Naurang have been affected by poliomyelitis.

It is pertinent here to mention that the total number of polio cases has reached 134 across the country. 22 individuals had suffered from the disease from Sindh in 2019.