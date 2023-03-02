Two more routes of women-only pink bus service launched

F.P. Report



Karachi: People’s Pink Bus Service dedicated for women has started its journey on two more routes in Karachi. Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated the People’s Pink Bus Service on Wednesday in a ceremony held at Sea View. On this occasion, Chief Minister Sindh’s Coordinator Shahzad Memon, MPA Sadia Javed, Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Zubair Chana, Project Director NRTC Sohaib Shafiq and others were also present.



Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh Government of Pakistan People’s Party has started the People’s Pink Bus Service across Sindh on the directives of the party leadership.



In the first phase, the route was started in Karachi on a trial basis.



After its great response from citizens, the pink bus service for women was launched in Hyderabad. He said that two new routes of Pink Bus Service are being launched Karachi from today. He said that Pink Bus Service facility is being extended for the convenience of our mothers, sisters and daughters so that they can reach to their destination without harassment in modern commuting facility. He said that this is a big initiative of Sindh government towards the empowerment of women. He said that it will make easy for women to go to schools, colleges and offices.



He said that there is no separate bus service for women in the developed countries of the world.



There are only 12 countries in the world where there is a separate bus service for women and Pakistan is among these countries. He said that the international media praised the launch of People’s Pink Bus Service . The minister said that pink bus service will be extended to Sukkur, Larkana and every district so that women can have safe travel facilities. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Pakistan People’s Party always tried to empower women. He said that 2 new pink bus routes from Power Chowrangi North Karachi to Indus Hospital and Numaish Chowrangi to Sea View are starting today ,while the number of buses has been increased on the Model Colony to Tower route.