Two motorcyclists killed in Rawalpindi road accident

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: At least two people were crushed to death after an over speeding truck hit by Dhok Kala Khan on Monday night highway in Rawalpindi.

The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital by the residents and the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

Meanwhile, as many as three people were injured after a clash broke out between two rival groups in Shamsabad area in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station during which Balaj Abbasi group opened fire as a result Adil, Ishtiaque and Nauman were wounded.

Police reached the spot after the incident and shifted the injured to hospital. Police have also arrested some members of both rival groups.

