Two new polio cases reported in Balochistan, Punjab

F.P. Report

QUETTA: New polio cases have on Friday been reported in Balochistan and Punjab. A 34-month-old child has been infected by poliomyelitis in Balochistan’s Pishin.

The blood samples of the affected child were taken on August 19 and 20. The Health Department of Balochistan confirmed that the minor tested positive. The number of polio cases in Balochistan this year has surged to 17.

A polio case has also been reported in Lahore of Punjab. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed concern over the matter and ordered the Punjab Health Department to run effective campaign not only against polio, but also against dengue across the province.

Commissioners and deputy commissioners must monitor the proceedings themselves, Usman Buzdar stressed.