Two Oregon men arrested for allegedly attacking counter-protesters at pro-Trump rally

Monitoring Desk

SALEM: Two people were arrested for attacking counter-protesters during a pro-Trump, “American Lives Matter” rally outside the Capitol building in Salem Monday afternoon.

Ty Anthony, 53, of Durango, Colorado, was cited on charges of fourth-degree assault and first-degree intimidation, a “bias crime” involving injuring or menacing a person due to their race, sexual orientation, religion or national origin.

Trenton Wolfskill, 37, of Eugene, also was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

The rally ran from noon to 4 p.m. on Labor Day with about 150 people initially in attendance, said officials with Oregon State Police. Proud Boys, a right-wing group labeled as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, were also in attendance.

About 30 to 50 counter-protesters, many supporting Black Lives Matter, gathered in the Capitol Mall.

At about 3:30 p.m., about 50 people arrived after a pro-Trump vehicle convoy in Oregon City skipped Portland and headed south.

Although organizers said the rally was officially over in Woodburn, several trucks were seen driving through downtown Salem sporting Trump 2020 flags and taped-over license plates.

Many attendees were armed with guns, knives and bats.

Bats also were spotted across the street at the Capitol Mall along with a naked man waving an American flag.

Oregon State Police spokesman Capt. Tim Fox said the two groups began engaging each other from across Court Street around 4 p.m.

Paintball fire was exchanged, and projectiles were reportedly thrown.

Fox said the American Lives Matter Rally group ran across Court Street and began chasing and pushing the counter-protestors through the tree line in the Capitol Mall Park.

On social media videos, a man can be seen pushing another man to the ground. A woman then walks by and sprays mace at the man on the ground.

According to an online page for What Do You Know with Joe, the man attacked and maced was videographer Joe Smothers, who has been documenting the protests in Salem and Portland.

