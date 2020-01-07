Two PAF pilots martyred as training aircraft crashes in Mianwali

F.P. Report

MIANWALI: Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots were martyred on Tuesday in a training aircraft crash near the M.M. Alam Base in Mianwali.

According to a PAF spokesperson, a PAF FT-7 aircraft “on a routine operational training mission” had crash landed near Mianwali.

“Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, embraced shahadat,” the spokesperson said.

He added that a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident.

Last year in July 18 people lost their lives including five military personnel when a plane of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Mora Kalu in Rawalpindi.

The aircraft had been on a routine training flight when it crashed, resulting in 12 fatal civilian casualties while 12 others were injured.

Two pilots were among the five army personnel martyred.

On January 23, 2019, a PAF pilot embraced martyrdom after his aircraft crashed in Khad Koocha area of Mastung during a routine training mission.