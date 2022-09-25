Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers have embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the army’s media wing, Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal and Naik Hussain Ahmad were martyred in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in Eesham area. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to hunt the terrorists.

Earlier, a squad of the Pakistan military came under attack from terrorists across the border in North Waziristan, in which a soldier embraced martyrdom. The military condemned the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan and urged Kabul to take action which prevents such an incident from taking place again.

It added that the military was resolute in its resolve to protect the borders of the country. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over shahadat of Naib Subedar Javaid Iqbal and Naik Hussain Ahmed, who lost their lives in a bomb blast in North Waziristan. The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He further observed that shuhada, who laid down their lives for the protection of motherland, had been the benefactors of the nation.

