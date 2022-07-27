Two Pakistan Hockey players test COVID-19 positive ahead of CWG 2022

F.P. Report

BIRMINGHAM: Two national Hockey players tested positive for COVID-19 amid the on-arrival testing of the Pakistan contingent that reached here to participate in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022.

As the Pakistan contingent landed in the country to compete in the forthcoming global event, two hockey players tested positive and have been sent to isolation.

According to the sources, the contracted players are Rana Abdul Waheed and goalkeeper Abdullah.

Besides COVID-19 testing, the doping control officer also conducted doping tests on two Pakistan hockey players and one national swimmer.

It is pertinent to mention here that the flag hoisting and opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games will take place on July 27 and 28 respectively.

National wrestler Inam Butt and captain of women’s cricket team Bismah Maroof will be the flag-bearers for the Pakistan contingent in the global event.