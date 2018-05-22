Two Pakistani brother killed in Johannesburg

F.P. Report

JOHANNESBURG: Two Pakistani brothers were murdered during a robbery attempt in Johannesburg.

Son of murdered man Raza Al-Mustafa, Farooq, said his father along with two uncles; Raza Al-Atta and Raza Al-Murtaza who were resided in Johannesburg for the past six years.

Farooq informed his father was a former hockey player, and uncles had offered resistance to the dacoits during a robbery attempt at their residence after which the latter had opened fire, leaving his father and uncle Raza Al-Murtaza dead.

Raza Al-Atta, who was injured in the incident, is receiving medical treatment.

Advertisements