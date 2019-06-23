Two people injured as Faisalabad house collapses after blast

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: At least two people, a woman among them, got wounded when a house collapsed after a blast in a Faisalabad neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

Police relayed the incident took place in Gulistan Colony where the house fell down after a loud bang which was heard far and wide, causing fear among the local residents.

Upon being informed of the incident, police and rescue teams reached the site and pulled out two people, including a woman, from under the rubble.

They both had severe burn wounds and were shifted to a nearby medical facility, said a police official.

He added a bomb disposal squad has been called in to determine the nature of the blast.

The damaged house’s owner resided abroad, he said.